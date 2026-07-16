RI libraries may become members of the Library of Rhode Island (LORI) resource sharing network by meeting Standards and Regulations and agreeing to its resource sharing policies and protocols. Certified members are eligible to participate in statewide delivery and other resource sharing activities including out of state interlibrary loan through the OLIS ILL Clearinghouse. Libraries are certified for membership annually.

LORI Certification will be open July 15, 2026 through September 15, 2026. School libraries will have an extended deadline of September 30, 2026 to complete and submit the certification survey. Login credentials will be emailed to library directors beginning July 15.

Certification Components

School year delivery survey (school libraries only)

Resource Sharing contacts

Technology Scan (including accessibility, equipment/services, training & digitization)

ILL Statistics Report

Standards Certification Form

Interlibrary Loan and Library Service Policies

For more information, please see Frequently Asked Questions About Standards and Regulations.

Waiver Request

If a library is unable to comply with a standard in the LORI Standards and Regulations, the library must submit a LORI Standards Request for Waiver. The Request for Waiver must include the specific reason the library cannot meet a standard, how it plans to meet the standard, and the projected timeline for coming into compliance. Only one standard may be addressed on each Request for Waiver form. Requests for Waivers must be submitted annually.

The Office of Library and Information Services, Chief of Library Services, will render a written decision within six weeks of receiving the request.

The library may appeal the decision of the Chief of Library Services to the Library Board of Rhode Island by sending a letter of appeal to the Chair of the Library Board of Rhode Island with a copy to the Chief of Library Services. The library must send the letter within four weeks of the decision.

The Library Board of Rhode Island will hear the appeal at its regular meeting or within six weeks of the appeal, whichever comes first. A written response will be sent to the library within two weeks of the appeal hearing.