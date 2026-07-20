FY2026 Public Library Annual Survey Open

The RI Public Library Annual Survey is now open for submissions. Public libraries will report their FY 2023 data about library operations, services, collections, circulation, staffing, and more. Through the PLAS, libraries also apply for state grant-in-aid and certify compliance with the Minimum Standards and Regulations for Rhode Island Public Libraries. The deadline for public libraries to submit FY26 data is September 15, 2026.

Two virtual training sessions have been scheduled for Wednesday, July 22 at 2pm and Wednesday, August 19 at 10:30am. The sessions will review the use of LibPAS (the date collection platform) and data entry guidelines, introduce survey changes, provide clarifications for reporting data, and review the grant-in-aid process. Registration is required and can be completed through the OLIS CE Calendar events linked above.

Visit Public Library Annual Survey for more information and links to resources and support materials.