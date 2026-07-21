Poly Lining Systems Advances Proprietary Tank Lining Technologies for Commercial and Industrial Applications.

Poly Lining Systems manufactures proprietary tank lining systems for commercial and industrial facilities, installed exclusively by factory-trained applicators.

PLYMOUTH , NH, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Poly Lining Systems (PLS) designs and manufactures proprietary, engineered, resin-based tank lining technologies for use in protecting and extending the service life of commercial and industrial aboveground and underground storage tanks. These proprietary systems are installed only by PLS factory-trained and authorized domestic and international applicators, helping deliver consistent quality, long-term performance and reliable asset protection.The company’s portfolio includes proprietary technologies such as the PLS 311 Series, PLS 360e Series, PLS 411a Series, PLS 477 Series and the Genesis System, all engineered to meet the unique demands of petroleum storage, potable water, marine, chemical and other industrial applications. These advanced lining technologies help protect critical infrastructure from corrosion, chemical exposure, abrasion and environmental wear while supporting long-term operational reliability.As the manufacturer of these proprietary technologies, Poly Lining Systems provides engineering expertise, technical guidance and ongoing product support to its authorized applicators, helping customers maximize the performance and service life of critical storage assets.For more information about Poly Lining Systems and its proprietary tank lining technologies, visit Poly Lining Systems

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