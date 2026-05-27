Chiller Coating Services Offers Advanced Protection for Commercial & Industrial HVAC Chiller Tube Sheets and Water Boxes

NH, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chiller Coating Services Offers Advanced Protection and Restoration for Commercial and Industrial HVAC Chiller Tube Sheets and Water Boxes.Chiller Coating Services provides specialized coating and repair solutions designed to help protect and restore critical chiller components in commercial and industrial facilities. The company works with facility managers, engineers, plant operators, and procurement teams to help extend equipment life, reduce corrosion-related damage, and minimize costly downtime.Services include repairs and protective coatings for tube sheets, tube ends, water boxes, baffle plates, end bells, and heat exchangers. Using focalized abrasive blasting technologies, deep surface preparation, and advanced 100% solids coating systems, Chiller Coating Services helps restore deteriorated components while adding long-term protection against erosion, cavitation, and corrosion.By addressing damage early, facilities can often improve operational reliability, reduce maintenance costs, and avoid larger system failures. Chiller Coating Services supports projects across commercial, hospitality, industrial, manufacturing, and infrastructure environments where equipment reliability and system efficiency are critical. Their customer engineering team has special approaches for hospitality & health facilities, minimizing service impacts on daily operations.Serving New England, New York and The entire Northeast United States, Chiller Coating Services continues to provide specialized solutions focused on helping facilities protect valuable equipment and maintain long-term performance.

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