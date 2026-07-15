FBG Tank Services Highlights Industrial & Commercial Tank Restoration, Retrofit & Protective Coating Solutions.

FBG Tank Services offers restoration, retrofit and protective coating solutions for industrial, commercial and municipal storage tanks and infrastructure.

FRANKLIN , NH, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FBG Tank Services offers a full range of restoration, retrofit and protective coating solutions for industrial, commercial and municipal storage tank and infrastructure applications.Specializing in restoration, retrofit, inspection and protective coating services, the company helps industrial, commercial and municipal facilities extend the life of critical storage tanks and infrastructure. By restoring existing assets instead of replacing them, organizations can improve equipment reliability, improve long-term performance, and maximize the value of infrastructure investments.The company specializes in the repair and lining of underground petroleum tanks for industrial, commercial and municipal applications, a process that repairs aging underground storage tanks to extend their useful life. FBG Tank Services also provides double-wall underground storage tank restoration, offering practical solutions that allow industrial, commercial and municipal customers to keep their current systems and extend their service life.Other capabilities include cooling tower restoration and protective coating services, air handler restoration, and chiller tube sheet and water box repair and coating. These services are intended to help protect critical cooling and HVAC equipment in industrial, commercial and municipal facilities from corrosion, degradation and the effects of harsh operating environments.FBG Tank Services also provides complete tank inspections to assess the condition of equipment, determine maintenance needs and assist in planning proactive restoration for industrial, commercial and municipal infrastructure. The company’s Genesis Retrofit System offers a creative solution for upgrading existing tanks with state-of-the-art retrofit technology. It allows customers to improve infrastructure while maximizing the utility of existing assets.FBG Tank Services utilizes advanced restoration expertise and protective coating solutions to assist industrial, commercial and municipal organizations in preserving critical infrastructure, increasing equipment life and ensuring long-term operational reliability.To learn more about FBG Tank Services’ industrial, commercial, and municipal tank restoration, retrofit, inspection, and protective coating solutions, or to request a consultation, visit the company’s website or contact the team directly.

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