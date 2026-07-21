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Certificate of Professional License (SFN 13610) — New Annual Filing Requirement

Certificate of Professional License (SFN 13610) — New Annual Filing Requirement

A Certificate of Professional License (SFN 13610) is required by Secretary of State for some professional organization formation. For law firm organizations, the certificate is used to verify an attorney’s license to practice law.  Pursuant to changes effective in 2026, the Certificate of Professional License must also now be filed on an annual basis with the Secretary of State's office.

To obtain a Certificate of Professional License, legal professional organizations must complete Sections 1 through 4 of SFN 13610, available at www.nd.gov/eforms/Doc/sfn13610.pdf.  The completed form may be submitted by:

  • Email to [email protected]; or
  • Mail to the State Board of Law Examiners at the address below. Applicants submitting by mail must include an email address, as the completed certificate will be returned electronically.

A $20 fee is required per organization. Payment must be made by check payable to the State Board of Law Examiners and mailed to the address below. Cash and credit card payments are not accepted.

State Board of Law Examiners

600 E. Boulevard Ave.

Bismarck, ND 58505-0530

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Certificate of Professional License (SFN 13610) — New Annual Filing Requirement

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