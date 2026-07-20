Argos Multilingual Names Mitchell Ison VP & General Manager, Frontier AI Data Services for Argos Data

AI industry leader Mitchell Ison joins Argos Data to scale multilingual model evaluation, post-training data and expert annotation for enterprise AI teams.

We have spent 30 years building the linguistic and quality infrastructure that this market now urgently needs, and Argos Data is how we put it to work for organizations building AI on a global scale.” — Alexander Ulichnowski, CEO of Argos Multilingual

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argos Multilingual today announced that Mitchell Ison has joined Argos Data as VP & General Manager, Frontier AI Data Services. Ison joins Argos Data following go-to-market leadership roles at AI data companies including Labelbox and Sama. In his new role, he will lead Argos Data’s continued expansion across model evaluation, human preference and post-training data, red-teaming support, and expert annotation for AI teams building systems that must perform reliably across languages, markets, and complex real-world use cases.Argos Data, the AI data services division of Argos Multilingual, combines advanced AI data and evaluation workflows with the company’s global network of vetted linguists, subject-matter experts, and quality infrastructure built over three decades of multilingual delivery. This foundation enables Argos Data to support frontier AI labs and enterprise AI teams with the human insight, domain expertise, and operational rigor required to evaluate, improve, and scale AI systems globally.“AI development is moving quickly from experimentation into real-world execution, and the frontier is increasingly defined by the quality of the data, evaluation, and human expertise behind these systems,” said Ison. “Argos Data brings together deep multilingual expertise, human evaluation capabilities, and proven operational delivery to help AI teams build, evaluate, and improve models for global users. I’m excited to help scale the business and position Argos Data as a trusted partner for teams building the next generation of AI.”"The next wave of AI value is global, and global means multilingual by definition," said Alexander Ulichnowski, CEO of Argos Multilingual. "Bringing Mitch in to lead Argos Data is a clear signal of where we're investing. We have spent 30 years building the linguistic and quality infrastructure that this market now urgently needs, and Argos Data is how we put it to work for organizations building AI on a global scale."About Argos DataArgos Data works with AI teams across the model lifecycle, from data collection and annotation through evaluation and ongoing model improvement. Combining vetted subject matter experts, rigorous quality governance, and customizable proprietary tooling to operationalize complex AI programs, Argos Data helps frontier AI labs and enterprise AI teams train, evaluate, and secure production AI systems at global scale. A division of Argos Multilingual, the business now operates under the Argos Data name, with expanded service details and a growing library of case studies available at data.argosmultilingual.com.

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