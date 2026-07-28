Argos Multilingual Appoints Kiran Patil as Senior Vice President of Product Engineering

Kiran Patil, SVP Product Engineering

New leadership role underscores Argos Multilingual's continued investment in AI-first language technology and platform innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argos Multilingual, a global leader in language and localization solutions, today announced the appointment of Kiran Patil as Senior Vice President of Product Engineering, effective immediately. Based in India, Patil will report directly to CEO Alexander Ulichnowski and lead the company's product engineering organization as it scales its AI-first technology platform, MosAIQ.The newly created role reflects Argos Multilingual's ongoing investment in building out its engineering leadership as demand grows for AI-driven localization and language technology among global enterprises.Patil joins Argos Multilingual from PayPal, where he served as Director of Software Engineering. He brings 20 years of experience leading engineering teams and scaling enterprise software platforms.In his new role, Patil will be responsible for:- Scaling Argos Multilingual's localization technology to meet growing global enterprise demand- Advancing AI-driven translation tooling and capabilities within the MosAIQ platform- Leading platform modernization efforts across the company's product engineering organization“Translation is entering a new era, and I see a monumental opportunity for Argos to lead the industry by modernizing the translation process with an AI-first approach. I'm excited to see what we can accomplish by pairing machine learning innovation with the team's strong engineering expertise.I look forward to working with our talented engineering teams to build next-generation tooling that will help deliver value at speed and assure quality for our clients”, said Kiran Patil, SVP of Product Engineering at Argos Multilingual."Kiran brings exactly the kind of engineering depth we need as MosAIQ scales to meet enterprise demand. He's spent two decades building and scaling platforms at companies where reliability and speed both matter, and that experience shows in how he thinks about product engineering. I'm looking forward to what he builds with the team," said Alexander Ulichnowski, CEO of Argos Multilingual.About ArgosArgos Multilingual helps global enterprises communicate with confidence in any language, at any scale. We combine human expertise with AI-first technology, including our MosAIQ enterprise platform, to deliver language solutions that are faster, smarter, and tailored to your brand. We support some of the world’s most demanding brands across high tech, life sciences, manufacturing, financial services, HR, and more. People-powered. Tech-centric. Quality-driven.Visit us at: www.argosmultilingual.com

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