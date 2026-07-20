Cumberland County Cooling Center Information for July 21

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Cumberland County, with a forecast high heat index value of 105° F on Tuesday, July 21.

In response, Cumberland County and the City of Fayetteville are designating multiple government buildings as cooling centers for residents without access to air conditioning who need a cool, safe place to escape the heat.

Cooling centers will be open during normal business hours. Residents are encouraged to monitor the County’s website and social media channels for the most current information.

Cooling Center Locations:

Cumberland County Department of Public Health – First Floor Lobby: 1235 Ramsey St., Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. * Masks are required in designated areas and immediately after COVID-19 exposure or infection. Those with health concerns or preexisting conditions are encouraged to wear a mask.

Cumberland County Department of Social Services – Auxiliary Lobby: 1225 Ramsey St., Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. *Masks or face coverings are encouraged for individuals with preexisting conditions.

Cumberland County Public Libraries:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday (Select Locations): 2 – 6 p.m.

Visit All eight library locations across the County.Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.Sunday (Select Locations): 2 – 6 p.m.Visit cumberlandcountync.gov/library for locations.

Fayetteville Area System of Transit (FAST) – Main Lobby:

FAST is open during regular operating hours.

See hours at 505 Franklin St., FayettevilleFAST is open during regular operating hours.See hours at fayettevillenc.gov/transit

Fayetteville Cares Day Resource Center: 128 South King St., Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Visit faycaresnc.org for more information.

Extreme Heat Safety Reminders:

Drink plenty of water.

Stay in air-conditioned spaces when possible.

Avoid direct sun exposure during peak heat hours.

Limit outdoor activities and take frequent breaks in the shade.

Check on elderly neighbors, young children and pets.

Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

As a reminder, cooling stations only operate during normal business hours and are not considered shelters. Cooling stations are not intended to accommodate overnight stays. Hydration resources may be available at the discretion of the facility operator, but snacks or meals are not provided.

Updates will be provided on the Cumberland County website at cumberlandcountync.gov/emergencyservices/cooling-warming-centers and on County social media pages at CCNCGov.