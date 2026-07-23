Social Services Needs Donated Box Fans for Fan Giveaway Program

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The Department of Social Services (DSS) Adult Services Division is accepting donations of new box fans to support residents in need through the 2026 Operation Fan Heat Relief Program.

Donated box fans may be dropped off at the Social Services building, located at 1225 Ramsey St., Fayetteville. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before arriving. To arrange a drop-off or for additional details about donations, call 910-677-2536.

The Operation Fan Heat Relief Program provides relief to people who do not have access to air conditioning during the hot summer months.

For more information, go to cumberlandcountync.gov/social-services or call 910-323-1540.