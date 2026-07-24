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Virtual Maternal Health Stakeholders Session July 28

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Maternal health providers across Cumberland County are invited to attend a virtual maternal health stakeholders session on Tuesday, July 28 at 1 p.m. Cumberland County Board of Commissioners Vice Chairwoman Jones will host the session.

The session aims to strengthen collaboration among professionals working in maternal health and improve communication across the County’s provider network.

The virtual meeting will offer participants an opportunity to discuss local needs, share resources and identify coordinated strategies that support improved maternal outcomes.

Virtual Maternal Health Stakeholders Session Details

Date: Tuesday, July 28

Time: 1 p.m.

Meeting Link: To receive access to the virtual session, email Clerk to the Board Andrea Tebbe at atebbe@cumberlandcountync.gov.

For more information about Cumberland County Government, visit cumberlandcountync.gov, download the MyCCNCGov app or follow CCNCGOV on social media.

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Virtual Maternal Health Stakeholders Session July 28

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