BARE KNUCKLE ICE WARS SIGNS LANDMARK DEAL WITH ESPN

DETROIT, IL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bare Knuckle Ice Wars, the explosive new sports league that’s introducing sanctioned hockey fighting, has announced a landmark broadcast deal with ESPN, The Worldwide Leader in Sports, for an exhilarating debut on August 15.ESPN will broadcast Bare Knuckle Ice Wars to its millions of viewers and online subscriberswhich will no doubt be a catalyst to the promotion’s growing popularity, as Ice Wars is truly in a league of it’s own.“Over the last year we’ve had a tremendous and rapidly growing response from fans and media,” said Charlie Nama of Bare Knuckle Ice Wars. “ESPN has truly taken notice and offered us a golden opportunity to showcase our Sold-Out events across North America.”“Right from our first event in May 2022, hockey fans been very supportive of our promotions. Putting more eyeballs on our events with ESPN will provide more exposure as we continue to grow as a company.”Details of Bare Knuckle Ice Wars next exciting event will be forthcoming.---------------------------------------------------------Below are the rules and regulations for Bare Knuckle Ice Wars;- Length and number of rounds -Each bout shall be at least three (3) rounds with a maximum of five (5) rounds. Each round shall be no more than ninety (90) seconds in length, with one (1) minute rest periods between rounds.- 2 referees - one of which acts as lead referee and sole arbiter- 3 judges - if the fight goes the distance, the bout will be scored in its entirety (not round by round).- Scoring Criteria - Judges shall evaluate the bout based on effective striking (Plan A), effective aggressiveness (Plan B), and control of the fighting area (Plan C). Plans B and C are only taken into consideration if Plan A is weighed as being even. Effective striking is judged by determining the impact/effect of legal strikes landed by a fighter solely based on the results of such legal strikes. Effective aggressiveness means aggressively making attempts to finish the fight. Fighting area control is assessed by determining who is dictating the pace, place and position of the bout.- Weight Classes -Super Heavyweight (over 250 lbs.)Heavyweight (over 200 lbs.)Cruiserweight (175 to 200 lbs.)Middleweight (150 to 175 lbs.)Lightweight (under 150 lbs.)Equipment -Fighters are wearing traditional hockey jerseys and equipment.Media Contact / CredentialsBernie BahrmaselDouble B SportsPhone: + 1 773 592-2986Email: BernieBahrmasel@yahoo.comTwitter: @BernieBahrmaselAbout Bare Knuckle Ice WarsBare Knuckle Ice Wars is the first promotion to hold legal, sanctioned and regulated hockey fights. Based in Michigan, and headed by Bare Knuckle Ice Wars Executive Charlie Nama, Ice Wars is a brand-new combat sport consisting of elite hockey enforcers squaring off in “The Ice Box,” a 900-square foot enclosure designed specifically for ice fighting. It’s hockey fights, without the hockey.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.