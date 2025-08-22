BKFC ICE WARS PRESENTS: BARE KNUCKLE BRAWLS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10 – AMERANT BANK ARENA, SUNRISE FL TICKETS NOW ON-SALE

“No Sticks, No Pucks, No Goals, No Gloves – Just Fights”

SUNRISE, FL, IL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BKFC ICE WARS, the Dynamic New Combat Sports League presents their third explosive, can’t miss event, ‘Bare Knuckle Brawls’, on Friday, October 10 at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL home of the Two-Time NHL Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers.Advance tickets priced at $90, $60 and $30 are Now On-Sale through SeatGeek. VIP Tables are also available. The Amerant Bank Arena is located at 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, FL 33323. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. with the event starting at 7:00 p.m. For more information visit their website at www.AmerantBankArena.com Following two groundbreaking events in June, BKFC ICE WARS will present the first ever bare-knuckle fighting event on real ice (an NHL ice rink no less). Prior events in front of sold-out crowds in Mt. Pleasant, MI, USA and Edmonton, Alberta, Canada unveiled the most cutting-edge, fan-friendly promotion in international combat sports.BKFC ICE WARS: Bare Knuckle Brawls will also be broadcast live in over 200 countries on LiveX,Fubo Sports, Triller/FITE TV, The BKFC App, Fight Network and the BKFC Ice Wars YouTube Channel.Said BKFC ICE WARS President and Broadcast Commentator Ian Heinisch, “BKFC ICE WARS will bring combat sport fans something they’ve never seen before — bare-knuckle hockey fights on ice. Boxing had its moment, MMA had its rise, everybody thought combat sports had seen it all — until they see the all-action BKFC ICE WARS at the Amerant Bank Arena on October 10.”“We are looking forward to hosting the first bare-knuckle fighting event on ice in South Florida at Amerant Bank Arena,” said SVP of Live Entertainment Zane Collings. “We’re excited to bring this one-of-a-kind event to Sunrise and fans should expect an unforgettable and thrilling atmosphere.”Headlining BKFC ICE WARS: Bare Knuckle Brawls and fighting in the heavyweight division, Canadian Hockey Veteran Nick Laporte of North Bay Ontario, Canada battles Nordik Fight Club’s Sébastien Lafferière of Lasalle, Quebec, Canada. Laporte knocked out Matt Dunn in the first round on June 14 at the inaugural BKFC ICE WARS event in Mount Pleasant, MI, Lafferiere will be making his debut under the promotion’s banner.Middleweights will see action in the co-main event with former UFC Star Charles ‘Boston Strong’ Rosa of Boston, MA facing off against Canadian Hockey Veteran Reid ‘The Spaz’ Krasowski of Yorkton, SK, Canada. Rosa compiled a professional MMA record of 19-8 over an acclaimed 12-year career.Heavyweights clash in the feature fight with MMA Fighter Corey ‘AlleyTrain’ Allen of Shelburne, Vermont battling Canadian Hockey Veteran ‘Chief’ Catlin Bigsnake of Siksika, AB, Canada.Fighting in the first-ever BKFC ICE WARS female bout, professional boxer Christina ‘The Tiger’ Barry faces off against Canadian Hockey Veteran Valerie Ruley of Evanston, IL.Additional fights for this exciting event will be announced shortly.BKFC ICE WARS has partnered with PORTL for a truly innovative opportunity for combat sports fans to ‘Tip Their Favorite Fighters’ by downloading the PORTL app. Fans attending the live event can ‘Tip Their Favorite Fighter’ to show their appreciation.Media Contact/CredentialsBernie BahrmaselDouble B SportsPhone: + 1 773 592-2986Email: BernieBahrmasel@yahoo.comTwitter: @BernieBahrmaselAbout BKFC Ice WarsBKFC Ice Wars is the first promotion to hold legal, sanctioned and regulated hockey fights. Based in Michigan, and headed by BKFC Executive Charlie Nama, Ice Wars is a brand-new combat sport consisting of elite hockey enforcers squaring off in “The Ice Box,” a 900-square foot enclosure designed specifically for ice fighting. It’s hockey fights, without the hockey. For more information, visit www.bkfciw.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.

