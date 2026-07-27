Sign Up Today For Middletown Board & Committee Openings

#MiddletownRI thrives in large part because of the work of its volunteers. File an application today for one of the vacancies on our boards and committees at Sign Up online. Thanks for your interest and consideration. Town News and Updates Posted on July 28, 2026

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