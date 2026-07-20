Rep. Haggard receives 2026 summer study committee appointments

STATEHOUSE (July 20, 2026) – Recently, State Rep. Craig Haggard (R-Mooresville) received appointments to serve on two interim study committees, which will meet throughout the summer and fall to review important policy issues and discuss possible solutions.

Lawmakers will gather input from public testimony, various experts and industry stakeholders to help guide bill recommendations ahead of the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January.

Haggard will serve as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Environmental Affairs and the Interim Study Committee on Public Safety and Military Affairs.

"Whether it's protecting our resources or keeping our communities safe, these are issues that matter most to Hoosiers," Haggard said. "I'm honored to be a part of the discussions that will help protect the way of life we want to pass on to the next generation."

Topics for the 2026 legislative interim study committees can be found here and appointments for each committee are listed here. Committee hearings and agendas can be viewed on the Indiana General Assembly's website at iga.in.gov.

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State Rep. Craig Haggard (R-Mooresville) represents House District 57,

which includes portions of Hendricks, Johnson and Morgan counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.