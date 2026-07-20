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HPS Floors Elevates New Jersey Industrial Facilities with High-Performance, Heavy-Duty Epoxy Solutions

Our seamless systems minimize dirt accumulation, simplify the maintenance process for large facilities, and reduce long-term structural repairs to protect our clients' bottom lines.” — Jeffrey Smedley

GREEN BROOK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HPS Flooring LLC, a premier resinous flooring contractor serving New Jersey since 1988, today announced its expanded specialized installation services for industrial warehouse and distribution logistics centers. Engineered to withstand the relentless demands of high-traffic commercial spaces , HPS Floors’ heavy-duty epoxy systems provide facilities with a seamless, highly durable foundation designed to elevate operational efficiency and workplace safety.Modern logistics and distribution facilities face extreme wear from point loads, persistent forklift traffic, severe impacts, and chemical exposure. HPS Floors addresses these vulnerabilities directly by deploying advanced, non-porous resin coatings that maintain structural integrity under the toughest industrial conditions. With proper professional installation and robust substrate preparation, these industrial surfaces deliver an exceptional operational lifespan of 10 to 20 years."An industrial warehouse floor coating system is foundational to maintaining a safe, clean, and highly efficient logistics facility," said an HPS Floors spokesperson. "Our seamless systems minimize dirt accumulation, simplify the maintenance process for large facilities, and reduce long-term structural repairs to protect our clients' bottom lines."In addition to standard high-traffic epoxy systems, HPS Floors specializes in targeted industrial solutions, including: Acid-Resistant Flooring : Specially formulated barriers for battery charging stations to safeguard concrete substrates against corrosive industrial chemicals, oils, and battery acid.Comprehensive Facility Maintenance: Specialized cleaning, structural repairs, and professional recoating services to extend the lifespan of existing commercial flooring systems.Operating from their headquarters at 107 Cramer Ave, Green Brook, NJ, the professional contractors at HPS Floors manage the entire process from substrate preparation to final finish, minimizing operational downtime for regional businesses.For more information, to request a free appointment, or to explore commercial flooring options, visit HPS Floors or contact the sales team directly at 732-384-5577 or via email at sales@hpsflooring.com.About HPS Flooring LLCEstablished in 1988, HPS Flooring LLC is a trusted provider of commercial and industrial resinous flooring solutions throughout New Jersey. Specializing in heavy-duty epoxy, acid-resistant coatings, and comprehensive maintenance services, the company helps businesses maximize productivity, ensure safety compliance, and protect their physical assets.Media Contact:Sales TeamHPS Flooring LLC107 Cramer Ave, Green Brook, NJ 08812732-384-5577sales@hpsflooring.com

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