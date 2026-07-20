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High Performance Systems Announces Advanced Seamless Flooring Solutions for Tri-State Commercial and Restaurant Kitchens

By eliminating grout lines and focusing on rapid-turnaround installations, we help commercial kitchens maximize operational hygiene while minimizing costly business downtime.” — Jeffrey Smedley

MIDDLESEX, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Performance Systems, a certified epoxy flooring contractor operating since 1988, has officially announced the expansion of its specialized commercial and restaurant kitchen flooring services . Engineered to meet rigorous safety and hygiene standards, the company’s advanced seamless flooring solutions offer an alternative to traditional, high-maintenance kitchen tile for food service and industrial facilities across the region.In high-volume professional kitchens, floors are constantly subjected to extreme conditions. High Performance Systems addresses these challenges by installing high-performance urethane cement and anti-slip epoxy systems . These non-porous barriers are specifically designed to withstand thermal shock from ovens and walk-in freezers, eliminate bacterial growth, and ensure USDA compliance."Our thermal-cured resins create a significantly tighter bond than standard moisture-cure products," said a spokesperson for High Performance Systems. "By eliminating grout lines and focusing on rapid-turnaround installations, we help commercial kitchens maximize operational hygiene while minimizing costly business downtime."Key benefits of the High Performance Systems commercial kitchen flooring include:Thermal Shock Resistance: Urethane cement expands and contracts with extreme temperature shifts, preventing cracking.Antimicrobial & Hygienic: Seamless, non-porous surfaces prevent bacteria and pathogen accumulation.Slip-Resistant Safety: Customized textures provide peace of mind and protect employees in fast-paced environments.Rapid Installation: Polyurethane systems cure within hours, allowing facilities to resume operations quickly.High Performance Systems strictly services commercial, industrial, and food processing facilities, with no residential services offered. For more information or to request a free estimate, visit High Performance Systems.About High Performance SystemsBased in Middlesex, New Jersey, High Performance Systems has been a trusted provider of certified epoxy and industrial flooring coatings since 1988. The company specializes in delivering durable, chemical-resistant, and high-impact flooring solutions across the automotive, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and food service industries.Media ContactCompany Name: High Performance SystemsAddress: 436 Lincoln Blvd, Middlesex, NJ 08846Phone: 800-928-7220Email: sales@hpsflooring.comWebsite: https://highperformancesystems.com

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