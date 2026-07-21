Fully traceable, audit-ready logistics at all times

With advaManager, advasolutions launches a centralised software platform for logistics companies.

MUNICH, GERMANY, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- advasolutions, a German provider of automation solutions for intralogistics, introduces advaManager, a centralised software platform for logistics operations. The platform provides end-to-end digital mapping of ordering, goods receipt, warehouse management, sales and invoicing, and consolidates information that was previously scattered across numerous individual solutions into a single, unified database.The measurable benefits of the software platform at a glance:• 100% end-to-end traceability of products and batches• A centralised database for storage locations and business units: no duplicate data entry, fewer errors, greater transparency• 100% compliant archiving and audit readiness (including GoBD export, secure document storage, EU invoicing)• Significantly reduced manual effort for audits, inventory and goods receipt through automated processes and data exports at the touch of a button• Integrated, scalable role and permissions management built on security-by-design principlesA centralised database rather than lots of scattered informationIn many logistics operations, processes are spread across several tools. It is particularly in areas where things get ‘hands-on’ – such as on the loading bay, during repackaging and in dispatch – that data is lost or recorded too late, which can create gaps in the data trail and lead to errors. At the same time, regulations such as the German GoBD requirements for digital record-keeping and data access, as well as mandatory electronic invoicing, require seamless, audit-ready documentation across all sectors.With advaManager, all relevant information is comprehensively documented, from ordering to invoicing. Changes and data exports are logged with a timestamp and user details; documents are archived in an audit-proof manner; and requirements such as GDPR and GoBD-compliant exports are supported. Thanks to its multi-tenant capability, business units, locations or customers can be managed separately, including error-free, EU-compliant billing.“The real progress lies not in a single function, but in the fact that everyone works with the same, up-to-date data at all times. This eliminates the tedious task of reconciling data across different systems,” explains Max Dhom, Co-Founder & VP R&D Software at advasolutions.In practice: Implementation at Maier FrüchtegroßhandelThe specific benefits of the implementation are evident at Maier Früchtegroßhandel, a Bavarian fresh-produce wholesaler. The decision to choose advaManager was based on three reasons: guaranteed traceability, a modern, scalable architecture, and a user interface that is genuinely intuitive.advaManager is a standalone software platform and can be integrated into existing ERP, accounting and warehouse management systems via defined interfaces. The fresh produce specialist combines advaManager in its own warehouse with automation technology from advasolutions. The advaShuttle handles the physically demanding work in a refrigerated environment, while a 3D scan captures all item data – including photos, weight and batch numbers – as a digital twin as soon as goods are received. advaManager consolidates this data, ensures it is consistently available and automatically links operational activities to financial accounting via the DATEV interface.The impact is tangible: greater transparency across all stock levels, significantly faster workflows and a process structure that scales with the business. Whenever a complaint or recall arises, it is possible to identify the affected batch within minutes. The medium-sized company estimates the efficiency gains in its day-to-day operations at between 30 and 40 per cent.For advasolutions and Maier Früchtegroßhandel, the project forms part of a long-term partnership in which advaManager is being further developed collaboratively and in a practical manner.AvailabilityadvaManager is aimed at businesses across all sectors with logistics responsibilities, from wholesale and retail to logistics service providers and online retailers. As the platform is web-based, it requires no complex installation and can run either in the cloud or on-premises. Small and medium-sized enterprises in particular benefit from the streamlined implementation: the system is operational within a short time and tailored directly to their specific processes – without the need for extensive customisation or a separate team of consultants.You can find images to download here Further information on advaManager can be found here: https://www.advasolutions.com/en/advamanger About advasolutionsadvasolutions is a German provider of proprietary modular automation solutions for intralogistics. With innovative technologies such as the advaShuttle warehouse robot, the scalable advaRack shelving system and the flexible advaShelf, the company enables customisable, optimised, high-precision and therefore error-minimised warehouse automation. By integrating 5G communication, digital twin technology and real-time tracking, advasolutions boosts the efficiency of fulfilment and logistics processes and offers companies a future-proof solution for meeting dynamic market demands. advasolutions’ vision is to revolutionise warehouse automation with modular, data-driven systems – for higher productivity, lower operating costs and maximum agility.Agency contact:Off The Beaten Track Communications GmbHTheresa van den Berg | Michaela GramollaGoethestraße 6680336 Münchenadvasolutions@otbtcomms.com

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