ANTHBOT officially releases M5 and M9 robot lawn mowers

SHENZHEN, BAYERN, GERMANY, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANTHBOT launches M5 and M9 robot lawn mowers in Europe ANTHBOT has launched the M5 and M9 robot lawn mowers in Europe. Both models belong to the new M Series, first shown at CES 2026, and are designed for small to mid-sized gardens with complex layouts. The M5 is priced at €749 and the M9 at €849. A limited launch offer (€50 off) is available during the first week of sales.The M5 and M9 use Full-Band RTK positioning paired with a Dual Vision camera system for wire-free navigation. Both models feature a compact body that can navigate passages as narrow as 65 cm, making them suitable for segmented gardens, side yards and tighter spaces. The system also includes obstacle detection to help avoid animals and common garden objects.Setup takes around 10 minutes and does not require boundary wires. Cutting height is adjustable from 3 to 7 cm via the ANTHBOT app, and up to 20 mowing zones can be managed through the app's scheduling system.Two models for different garden sizesThe M5 is designed for gardens up to 500 m². It has a 2.5 Ah battery, charges in approximately 60 minutes and covers up to 120 m² per hour. The M9 covers gardens up to 1,000 m² and comes with a 5 Ah battery and a charging time of around 90 minutes. Both models share the same dimensions (49.8 × 39.2 cm), a 5-blade disc cutting system with a 20 cm cutting width and a noise level of 58 dB or below. They are rated IPX6 for water resistance and can handle slopes of up to 24°.The ANTHBOT N Series, including the upcoming N8 model, is now available for pre-order. Further details on pricing and availability will be announced in the coming weeks.Further details and pictures can be downloaded here.

