Commit to Connect Webinar on Evidence-Based Program to Address Depression and Social Isolation in Older Adults
Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 1:00-2:00 p.m. ET
Register for the webinar
Join ACL's Commit to Connect initiative for a webinar on how the aging network is addressing depression and social isolation among older adults.
This webinar will highlight the Program to Encourage Active, Rewarding Lives (PEARLS), an evidence-based intervention proven to reduce depression and social isolation among older adults. PEARLS uses a seven-step problem-solving approach to help participants create action plans that address social isolation and depression.
Dr. Lesley Steinman of the University of Washington Health Promotion Research Center will present on the relationship between depression and social isolation and the evidence supporting PEARLS. Representatives from two area agencies on aging (AAAs) will also share their experiences implementing PEARLS and PEARLS Connect with older adults.
Speakers
- Lesley Steinman, PhD, MSW, MPH, Research Scientist, University of Washington Health Promotion Research Center
- Suzet Tave, PEARLS Counselor and AAA Representative, Aging and Disability Services, Seattle-King County
- Jasmin Folan, Director and AAA Representative, The Women’s Center, Tarrant County
This event will include CART captioning and American Sign Language interpretation. The webinar will be recorded and shared publicly following the event. Questions or additional accessibility requests may be directed to info@committoconnect.org.
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