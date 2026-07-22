HHS Administration for Community Living Announces 12 Winning Teams for Phase 1 of the Health at Home Challenge

WASHINGTON, D.C. — July 22, 2026 — The Administration for Community Living (ACL), part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), yesterday announced the 12 teams selected for Phase 1 of the Health at Home Challenge.

The national competition supports new ways to help people with complex health and support needs live safely and independently at home. The winning teams will bring healthcare providers and community organizations together to better coordinate care and support for people who have both Medicare and Medicaid, or who are close to qualifying for both. The teams plan to expand their work across 22 states.

“These teams show what it looks like when healthcare and community support work together,” said Mary Lazare, Principal Deputy Administrator, serving as the senior official performing the duties of the ACL Administrator and Assistant Secretary for Aging. “These coordinated models make it easier for older adults and people with disabilities with complex needs to get the right support at the right time — and remain healthy, independent, and connected at home.”

The 12 teams will share $2.2 million in Phase 1 prizes and advance to Phase 2, the Implementation Accelerator, which will run from August 2026 through July 2027. At the end of Phase 2, ACL will award up to $2 million in additional prizes to as many as five teams.

For more information about the competition and judging criteria, please visit the Health at Home Challenge website.