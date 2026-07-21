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LIVE evening IT Certification Courses Now Available

A+ Network+ Security+

Attend IT Certification Courses at Night

529 Savings Plan for IT Certification Training

Use 529 Savings to Attend IT Training

10-day LIVE Evening IT Certification courses are now available for A+, Network+, and Security+. This flexibility allows an opportunity to become IT Certified!

"This flexibility allows nearly everyone the opportunity to become IT Certified and continue to work during the day," said Richard Rodgers, President & CEO of CED Solutions, LLC.”
— Richard Rodgers
BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New - Attend IT A+, Network+, and Security+ at night after work. CED Solutions is a Veteran-owned company where the VA and VR&E benefits for IT employment can be used! Join over 50,000 students in the past 27 years!

"This flexibility allows nearly everyone the opportunity to become IT Certified and continue to work during the day," said Richard Rodgers, President & CEO of CED Solutions, LLC.

The new Evening courses have the same instructors as the day courses and all instructors have taught for more than 18 years.

All courses include Official courseware, Official labs, Practice exams, and the Certification exam with a free retake.

Attend courses below with LIVE Instructor-Led training, talk with the instructor all day.

Select the courses (most are taught every month) that are most important to you and get started right away:
Cyber Security Courses: https://bit.ly/4lar64M
Microsoft Certification Courses: https://bit.ly/4lSubHm
CompTIA Certification Courses: https://bit.ly/45j0xVE
Cisco Certification Courses https://bit.ly/4o1TAzt
EC Council Certification Courses https://bit.ly/3IJRhkH

All courses include Official courseware, Official labs, Official Practice Exam, Official Certification Exam and the Exam Pass Guarantee. Free re-sit of the course for up to 6 months also.

For more information: https://www.cedsolutions.com
info@cedsolutions.com (800) 611-1840

Richard Rodgers
CED Solutions, LLC
+1 800-611-1840
email us here
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LIVE evening IT Certification Courses Now Available

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