CED Solutions Among the First To Offer New CompTIA SecAI+ LIVE Virtual 5-Day Course—Building on a Legacy of Excellence

529 Savings Plan More than 40,000 students have attended in the last 24 years Veterans with service-connected disabilities can attend IT training

CompTIA SecAI+ course is open for registration with the LIVE Virtual course running from March 9th to 13th, 2026. The course includes Exam Pass Guarantee!

This is a better choice for IT education" said Richard Rodgers, President & CEO of CED Solutions. "Up to $400,000 for a 4-year degree. A full program at CED Solutions would cost less than $25,000!” — Richard Rodgers

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CED Solutions, a premier IT training provider established in the year 2000, is proud to announce the immediate availability of a new CompTIA SecAI+ certification course, taking place March 9th to 13th, 2026, Live Virtual class.All courses include Official courseware, Official labs, Practice Exams, and the Official Certification Exam. Courses include the Exam Pass Guarantee!A Trusted Name in IT Training for more than 27 YearsFounded in 2000, CED Solutions has delivered top-tier technology instruction to over 50,000 students—many of whom return for further advanced training. Recognized as one of the best companies in North America for Certification, the company has supported students through peaks of up to 800 certification exams administered in a two-week period."This is a better choice for IT education " said Richard Rodgers, President & CEO of CED Solutions. "An IT degree could cost between $100,000 and $400,000 for a 4-year degree. A full 3-month IT Certification program at CED Solutions would cost less than $25,000!"Most all of the Titans in the Tech Industry left college early to pursue success including Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Paul Allen, Larry Ellison and many others.Comprehensive Training Offerings & PartnershipsCED Solutions offers more than 100 IT and application training programs across leading technology vendors—Microsoft, Cisco, CompTIA, Oracle, EC Council, ISC, Linux/Unix, Adobe, and more. As a Cisco Learning Partner, CompTIA Partner, EC Council Authorized Training Center, and others, and authorized testing center for Pearson VUE, CED maintains high standards and delivers official courseware, labs, practice exams, and certification tests.High-Quality Instructors and Student FocusCED’s instructors boast over 18 years of experience on average, many teaching at the company since its inception, offering deep expertise and continuity in. Courses include onsite classroom instruction, LIVE Virtual instruction, and Self-Study courses.New CompTIA SecAI+ Course: Ready to Help You Launch Your IT CareerWith the CompTIA SecAI+ course now open for registration and is running March 9th to 13th, 2026. This offering reaffirms CED’s dedication to IT skills development. The SecAI+ Certification will be one of the most sought after IT Certifications in 2026.Why Choose CED Solutions?• Proven track record: Two decades of successful instruction and high pass rates.• Expert instruction: Long-tenured, certified trainers across major platforms.• Comprehensive support: Hands-on labs, practice materials, live instruction, and post-course resources.• Flexibility: Choose classroom or live online instruction based on your needs.• Plus, courses come with full bundles—materials, labs, meals, and on-the-spot exams—making certification straightforward and efficient.About CED Solutions, LLCEstablished in 2000, CED Solutions, LLC (also known as Computer Education Solutions) is a dedicated to a mission of empowering individuals and organizations through expert IT training and certifications.Enrollment InformationSeats are limited for the New CompTIA SecAI+ Course March 9th to 13th. Students can register through the CED website, https://www.cedsolutions.com or by calling (800) 611-1840. Partial financing, exam pass guarantees, and flexible learning options are available.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.