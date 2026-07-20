NUWC Division, Keyport Employee Spotlight: Cameron Camero

Sustaining our warfighting advantage requires a dedicated team of experts committed to Fleet readiness. Among these experts is Cameron Camero, a Fleet customer advocate at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Detachment Pacific.

“Cameron is an excellent representative of Keyport and an advocate for his Fleet customers within our teams,” said his supervisor. “As our sole customer advocate in Hawaii, Cameron takes on a level of responsibility with regard to customer communications and face-time that may be unique in our customer advocate cadre.”

A coworker added, “Cameron [has] a highly analytical, data-driven approach to problem-solving. He possesses the ability to translate complex engineering principles into practical solutions for the Fleet.”

“He is friendly, easy to work with, has a positive attitude, and he's always willing to step in and really help keep things running smoothly,” said another coworker.

Cameron grew up in Lanai City, Hawaii, where the main employer was the local pineapple plantation. “My parents made it a point to have all the kids, including me, work in the pineapple fields at least one summer to learn the value of hard work. Their thing was if you don't go to college, then picking pineapple was what you’d be doing the rest of your life, really.”

Cameron did go to college, earning a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. After completing his degree, he spent some time in the private sector designing software and PC video games.

In 2005, he began working as an electrical engineer at NUWC Division, Keyport Detachment Pacific on Ford Island, Hawaii. He went on to work in the command’s Operational Test Analysis and Assessment Branch, writing software for the highly successful Visual Interactive System for Training and Analysis program. In 2015, he became a deputy customer advocate, and in 2021 he began his current position as Keyport’s fleet customer advocate in Hawaii.

Cameron’s work directly supports the second and third Naval Sea Systems Command Enterprise Strategy Lines of Effort: “Generate Readiness” and “Generate, Capture and Use Data.”

Outside of work, Cameron enjoys spending time with his wife and two children. He also loves hiking, paddling, relaxing at the beach, working on home automation projects and following the Chicago Bears and Bulls.

-KPT-

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport is headquartered in the state of Washington on the Puget Sound, about 10 miles west of Seattle. To provide ready support to Fleet operational forces at all major Navy homeports in the Pacific, NUWC Division, Keyport maintains detachments in San Diego, California and Honolulu, Hawaii, and remote operating sites in Guam; Japan; Hawthorne, Nevada; and Portsmouth, Virginia. At NUWC Division, Keyport, our diverse and highly skilled team of engineers, scientists, technicians, administrative professionals and industrial craftsmen work tirelessly to develop, maintain and sustain undersea warfare superiority for the United States.