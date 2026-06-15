APPLICATION NOW OPEN



ANNOUNCING- 2026 CONTINUUM OF CARE FUNDING COMPETITION APPLICATION NOW OPEN

Southern Tier, New York– The Southern Tier Homeless Coalition (STHC) is proud to announce that the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has released the 2026 Continuum of Care (CoC) Competition Application. You can find the application on the HUD website: FY 2026 Continuum of Care Competition and Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program Grants NOFO .

Annually, STHC or NY-511, comprised of Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, and Tioga Counties, submits a community-wide, competitive application for new and renewal funding for supportive services and housing for community members experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Applications will open on June 17th, 2026 and be due to the STHC Continuum of Care by June 24th, 2026. CARES of NY Inc. will also be holding a virtual training for anyone who is interested in applying. This will be held on June 16th at 1pm. If you are unable to attend, you will be able to find the recording at the CARES of NY Inc. Website. In the last competition cycle- STHC applied for and was awarded $4,035,693 in funding to support the CoC’s goal of ending homelessness. This is the largest source of federal funding for homeless services and housing programs for people experiencing homelessness.

New applicants are highly encouraged to apply. All State Governments, County Governments, City or Township Governments, Special District Governments, Public and State Controlled Institutions of Higher Education, Native American Tribal Governments, Public Housing Authorities, Indian Housing Authorities, Native American Tribal Organizations Faith Based Organizations and Non-Profits are eligible to apply. For-profit entities are not eligible to apply for grants or to be the subrecipient of grant funds. If you are interested in learning more about this funding opportunity or STHC and the commitment to ending homelessness in the Southern Tier, please visit https://caresny.org/sthc/ or contact [email protected].