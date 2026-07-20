Timothy Barnaud Appointed Magistrate Judge in Fourth Circuit

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: July 20, 2026

Contact: Alisa Bousa, Public Information Officer, via email or 605.773.2031

PIERRE, S.D.—The Unified Judicial System is pleased to announce that the South Dakota Supreme Court has appointed Timothy Barnaud as a magistrate judge for the Fourth Judicial Circuit.

Barnaud fills a magistrate judge vacancy created with Judge Chad Callahan’s recent appointment as a circuit judge for the Fourth Judicial Circuit. Barnaud will take the bench on July 27, 2026.

Barnaud grew up on a ranch 15 miles northeast of Belle Fourche. He received his undergraduate degree in history from Dakota Wesleyan University, Mitchell, in 2006 and his juris doctor from the University of South Dakota School of Law, Vermillion, in 2009. Barnaud received a master of law degree in environmental and natural resource law from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2011.

After receiving his master’s degree, Barnaud returned to South Dakota and worked as an assistant attorney general for the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. The majority of his work was in the area of criminal law.

In 2013, Barnaud opened Barnaud Law Firm in Belle Fourche, where he practiced in the areas of criminal law, estate planning, business law, environmental and natural resource law, appellate advocacy, mineral and petroleum law. Barnaud also served as state’s attorney for Butte County from Jan. 1, 2025, to present.

The Fourth Judicial Circuit consists of Butte, Corson, Dewey, Harding, Lawrence, Meade, Perkins and Ziebach counties.

View a photo of Timothy Barnaud.

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About South Dakota Courts: The Unified Judicial System (UJS) consists of the Supreme Court, Circuit Courts and State Court Administrator’s Office. The Supreme Court is the state’s highest court and final decision maker on South Dakota law. The Circuit Courts are the state’s trial courts where criminal proceedings and civil litigation are handled. The State Court Administrator’s Office provides centralized administrative assistance and support services for the South Dakota judiciary. Learn more about UJS.