Commission on Indigent Legal Services to Meet on July 29
Press Release: South Dakota Office of Indigent Legal Services
For Immediate Release: July 22, 2026
Contact: Alisa Bousa, Public Information Officer, South Dakota Unified Judicial System, via email or 605.773.2031
PIERRE, S.D.—The South Dakota Commission on Indigent Legal Services will meet virtually via Zoom on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 10 a.m. CDT.
The meeting agenda includes an update on case handling and status, rules promulgation, other business and time for public testimony. View the meeting agenda.
Zoom Link
Meeting ID: 935 269 9102
The Commission oversees indigent legal services in South Dakota’s court system where there is a right to counsel under state or federal law. The Commission also oversees the Office of Indigent Legal Services to provide statewide indigent representation services in appeals of criminal, habeas corpus, and abuse or neglect of a child cases.
This meeting has been scheduled by the South Dakota Unified Judicial System State Court Administrator’s Office on behalf of the South Dakota Office of Indigent Legal Services. Individuals needing assistance pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact State Court Administration at 605-773-3474 at least 48 hours before the meeting convenes to make any necessary arrangements.
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