Juvenile Justice Oversight Council to Meet on August 5

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: July 23, 2026

Contact: Alisa Bousa, Public Information Officer, via email or 605.773.2031

PIERRE, S.D.—The South Dakota Juvenile Justice Oversight Council will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, 3-4 p.m. CDT virtually via Zoom.

The agenda includes a review of open meeting requirements, Boys and Girls Club of Sioux Empire diversion presentation, Unified Judicial System update, Department of Social Services update, Department of Corrections update, discussion and time for public comment.

Zoom Link: https://bit.ly/4yzAuGn

Meeting ID: 854 6455 6674

Passcode: 330737

View the agenda.

The Juvenile Justice Oversight Council was created in 2015 for the purpose of providing an independent review of the state juvenile justice system and providing recommendations to the legislature, governor and chief justice.

Individuals needing assistance pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) should contact State Court Administration at 605-773-3474 at least 48 hours in advance of the scheduled meeting to make any necessary arrangements.

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About South Dakota Courts: The Unified Judicial System (UJS) consists of the Supreme Court, Circuit Courts and State Court Administrator’s Office. The Supreme Court is the state’s highest court and final decision maker on South Dakota law. The Circuit Courts are the state’s trial courts where criminal proceedings and civil litigation are handled. The State Court Administrator’s Office provides centralized administrative assistance and support services for the South Dakota judiciary. Learn more about UJS.