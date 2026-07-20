Yancey County Landfill Temporary Closure Notice

The Yancey County Landfill will be temporarily closed from Monday, August 3, 2026, through Sunday, August 9, 2026, to allow for necessary tipping floor repairs.

The landfill will reopen on Monday, August 10, 2026, and resume normal operating hours.

Please note that all Yancey County Convenience Centers will remain OPEN and will continue operating under their normal business hours during this time.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we complete these important repairs to ensure the continued safe and efficient operation of the landfill. Please plan accordingly if you utilize landfill services.

Thank you!