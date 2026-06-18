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Yancey County Annual Opioid Meeting

Yancey County, in partnership with the Mitchell-Yancey Prevention and Recovery Coalition (MYPRC), invites community members to attend the Annual Opioid Settlement Public Meeting. 

The purpose of this meeting is to provide information regarding opioid settlement funding and to receive public input on community needs and priorities related to substance use prevention, treatment, recovery, and support services.

Thursday, June 25, 2026
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
Virtual Meeting via Zoom

Community members, service providers, stakeholders, and interested citizens are encouraged to participate.

Please email Morgan.West@yanceycountync.gov to receive an invite to join virtually.

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Yancey County Annual Opioid Meeting

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