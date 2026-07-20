Hampton Roads District Weekly Traffic Alert: July 19-25, 2026

All work is scheduled weather permitting. Updated information on work zones and lane closures is available on 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.

Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.

For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511 Virginia (511.vdot.virginia.gov), download the VDOT 511 smartphone app, or dial 511.

Bridges and tunnels

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

Single-lane closures eastbound July 20 and July 22-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures westbound July 21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

Alternating, single-lane closures in both directions July 20-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

James River Bridge, Route 17:

Single-lane closures in both directions July 21-22 from 9 a.m. to as late as 3 p.m.

George P. Coleman Bridge, Route 17:

Single-lane closures in both directions July 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Elizabeth River Crossings (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels):

Go to DriveERC.com for scheduled closures on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (Route 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).

HRBT Expansion Project:

View lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project (hrbtexpansion.vdot.virginia.gov/traffic-alerts/)

Interstates

I-64, Chesapeake:

I-64, Hampton Roads Express Lanes (HREL):

The Hampton Roads Express Lanes project website contains additional information on the express lanes project-related closures and traffic impacts. (vdot.virginia.gov/projects/major-projects/64expresslanes/news--traffic-alerts/)

An interactive map displaying long-term traffic impacts across the various Hampton Roads Express Lanes construction projects can be found at the project website. (vdot.virginia.gov/projects/major-projects/64expresslanes/long-term-traffic-impacts/)

I-64, Norfolk Reversible Express Lanes:

Full closure in both directions: Continuously from 8 p.m. July 17 until 3 a.m. July 20 July 19-24 from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 9 a.m. July 20-24 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Continuously from 8 p.m. July 24 until 3 a.m. July 27



I-64, Chesapeake Express Lanes:

Full Express Lane closures westbound: Between the High Rise Bridge and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289) July 19-25 from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 10 a.m. Between the I-664/I-264 Bowers Hill interchange (exit 299) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289) July 24-25 from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 10 a.m.

Full Express Lane closures eastbound between Indian River Road (exit 286) and the High Rise Bridge July 18-25 from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 10 a.m.

I-64, HREL Hampton 4C Project:

I-64, HREL Norfolk 1A Project:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions from Granby Street (exit 276) to Chesapeake Boulevard (exit 278) continuously from as early as 7 p.m. July 17 to 5 a.m. July 20. (No eastbound work on July 19 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.)

Brief, intermittent stoppages along I-64 west between Chesapeake Boulevard (exit 279) and Granby Street (exit 277) July 19-25 from as early as 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures from I-64 west to I-564 west July 19-24 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on I-564 from I-64 to Terminal Boulevard: Eastbound July 19-24 from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. Westbound July 19-24 from 9 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Single-lane closures on I-64 east on the Willoughby Bay bridge from 15th View Street (exit 272) to 4th View Street (exit 273) July 19-24 from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 west to Granby Street (exit 276A) July 19–24 from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 east to Granby Street/I-564 west (exit 276A) July 19-24 from as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 west to Little Creek Road (exit 276C) July 19-25 from as early as 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Little Creek Road to I-64 east July 19-24 from as early as 10 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 west to Tidewater Drive (exits 277A and 277B) July 19-25 from as early as 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 east to Tidewater Drive (exits 277A and 277B) July 19-24 from as early as 10 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Tidewater Drive to I-64 east July 19-24 from as early as 10 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Tidewater Drive to I-64 west July 19-24 from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions from Granby Street (exit 276) to Chesapeake Boulevard (exit 278) July 20 – 23 from as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Brief, intermittent stoppages on the off-ramp from I-64 west to Tidewater Drive (exit 277B) July 20-24 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Brief, intermittent stoppages on the off-ramp from I-64 east to Tidewater Drive (exit 277A) July 20-24 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Brief, intermittent stoppages on the off-ramp from I-64 east to Granby Street / I-564 west (exit 276A) July 20-24 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Long-term traffic split on I-64 east at Tidewater Drive (exits 277A and 277B). Visit webpage for more information on this temporary traffic pattern.

Long-term traffic shift on I-564 east off-ramp to Little Creek Road (exit 4) and lane reduction on westbound East Admiral Taussig Boulevard.

Long-term full on-ramp closure from northbound Tidewater Drive to I-64 west with detour to next left-turn lane onto on-ramp to I-64 west.

Long-term full on-ramp closure from southbound Tidewater Drive to I-64 east, with new left turn at Thole Street to access I-64 east.

Long-term traffic pattern on I-64 west between Tidewater Drive (exit 277) and Patrol Road in Norfolk with one mainline lane closed and new left exit and temporary lane open alongside the Norfolk Reversible Roadway. Visit webpage for more information on this temporary traffic pattern.

I-64, HREL Newport News/Hampton 4A/4B Project:

I-464, Chesapeake:

Full ramp closures from I-464 south to I-64 west (exit 1A) July 24-25 from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 9 a.m.

Full ramp closures from I-464 north to I-64 east (exit 1) July 20-23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Route 17 (Dominion Boulevard) north to I-464 north (exit 17B): July 20-25 from as early as 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 20-24 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Continuously from 5 a.m. July 25 to 5 a.m. July 26

Brief, intermittent stoppages on I-464 north at the I-64 interchange July 19-20 between 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m.

I-264, Portsmouth:

I-264, Virginia Beach:

Full on-ramp closure from Independence Boulevard south to I-264 west July 21-22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Chesapeake:

Full off-ramp closures on I-664 July 19-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: I-664 south to Portsmouth Boulevard west (exit 11A) I-664 north to Dock Landing Road (exit 12) I-664 north to Portsmouth Boulevard east (exit 11B)

Full off-ramp closure from I-664 north to Portsmouth Boulevard west (exit 11A) July 23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector, Norfolk:

Full off-ramp closures of the Intermodal Connector west ramp to Seabee Road July 13-17 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Other Notable Closures

Route 17, York County: