Lost Hiker Mt. Willard

CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley Morse

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

July 20, 2026

Harts Location, NH – On Sunday, July 19, 2026, at 8:11 p.m., Fish and Game responded to a call for an overdue hiker who was hiking Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch. The overdue hiker was identified as George Watson, 27-years-old, from Nashua, NH. Watson departed the trailhead parking lot at 2:30 p.m. and was expected back in a few hours after completing a 3.2-mile round-trip hike to the summit of Mt. Willard and back. When Watson didn’t return by 8:00 p.m. his wife called 911 for assistance. Conservation Officers responded to the call for assistance. At 9:35 p.m., 911 received a call from Watson and was able to get his location. He was on the Mt. Avalon Trail a short distance from the Mt. Willard Trail junction. Watson was able to hike back down to the trailhead parking lot and reunite with his wife.

When questioned by Conservation Officers, Watson could not recall where he had hiked all day, he realized he had hiked too far without reaching the summit of Mt. Willard, so he turned around. He had no cell phone signal, so he was unable to notify his wife or call 911. When he finally found cell phone service he called 911 for assistance.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency which relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete search and rescue missions in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe Card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.