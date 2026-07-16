Great Bay Discovery Center Celebrates 30 Years of Connecting People to New Hampshire’s Great Bay Estuary

CONTACT:

Kelle Loughlin: 603-788-0015

Melissa Brogle: 603-788-0015

July 16, 2026

Greenland, NH — The Great Bay Discovery Center (GBDC) in Greenland, NH, is celebrating its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of inspiring environmental stewardship, scientific discovery, and hands-on learning along one of New Hampshire’s most treasured natural resources—the Great Bay Estuary.

Since opening in June of 1996, GBDC has welcomed thousands of visitors and become one of the Seacoast’s premier destinations for environmental education. Operated by the Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve (GBNERR) through a partnership between the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Center has introduced generations of residents and visitors to the ecology, wildlife, and cultural history of New Hampshire’s largest estuary.

GBNRR’s greatest legacy is its lasting impact on young people. Since educational programming began, nearly 100,000 students have participated in field trips, outdoor investigations, and hands-on science experiences that connect classroom learning with the natural world. Hundreds of teachers from New Hampshire and beyond have received professional development through the nationally recognized program, Teachers on the Estuary (TOTE), extending the Center’s reach to countless additional students throughout New Hampshire and beyond.

Over the past three decades, the GBDC has become much more than a visitor center. It serves as a gateway to scientific research, fish and wildlife conservation, and public engagement by:

Supporting nationally significant research on water quality, habitat restoration, salt marsh resilience, fisheries, and wildlife.

Hosting public programs, including guided walks, kayak excursions, family science events, lectures, and seasonal festivals.

Providing professional development opportunities for educators, coastal decision-makers, and community leaders.

Inspiring hundreds of volunteers who have contributed countless hours to education, habitat restoration, citizen science, gardening, and stewardship.

Expanding public access through improvements to trails, boardwalks, accessible waterfront areas, outdoor classrooms, and natural play spaces.

Throughout its history, GBDC has continually evolved to meet emerging environmental challenges and has remained committed to making science accessible and relevant to everyone.

“The Great Bay Discovery Center has always been about connecting people with this extraordinary estuary,” said Kelle Loughlin, Education Coordinator for the Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. “For 30 years, we have had the privilege of helping children make their first discoveries in nature, supporting teachers with meaningful educational experiences, and inspiring visitors to become lifelong stewards of Great Bay. Looking back at what has been accomplished is incredibly rewarding, but we’re equally excited about the next 30 years.”

The anniversary also celebrates the many partnerships that have made the GBDC’s success possible: the Friends Group, the Great Bay Stewards, dedicated volunteers, educators, researchers, community organizations, and thousands of visitors whose support has helped the Discovery Center thrive.

Today, GBDC continues to serve as the public face of the Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, offering free exhibits, educational programs, research opportunities, and public events that help visitors discover the remarkable ecology and importance of New Hampshire’s coastal estuary.

As the Discovery Center enters its fourth decade, its mission remains unchanged: to connect people with Great Bay through science, education, and stewardship—ensuring that this nationally significant estuary remains healthy and vibrant for generations to come.

To learn more visit greatbay.org.