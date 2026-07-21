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New review system helps prospective students compare online colleges while making trusted student feedback easier for AI engines and assistants to understand.

MONTEREY, VA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence transforms how prospective students research colleges, GetEducated .com has introduced Student Satisfaction Scores and editorial review summaries for more than 1,400 accredited colleges and universities, giving students a faster way to compare schools while helping AI-powered search engines surface trusted information.The new feature is now available across GetEducated's school profiles, which collectively represent more than 35,000 online degree programs. Each profile now includes a Student Satisfaction Score alongside editorial review summaries that highlight recurring themes found in publicly available student feedback, helping prospective students better understand what it is like to attend each institution.Increasingly, students are asking AI assistants questions such as, "Is this school a good fit?" or "What do students think about this university?" rather than relying solely on traditional search results. GetEducated developed its new review system to provide clear, trustworthy information that benefits both prospective students and the AI systems they increasingly use to research colleges."Students are changing the way they search for colleges," said Tony Huffman, President of Perdia Education . "Instead of scrolling through pages of search results, many are asking ChatGPT, Google AI, Perplexity, and other AI assistants to summarize schools and recommend programs. We wanted GetEducated to become one of the trusted sources those systems rely on while continuing to help students make informed enrollment decisions."Unlike traditional college rankings that focus primarily on tuition or institutional statistics, GetEducated's Student Satisfaction Scores summarize publicly available student ratings alongside recurring themes found in written reviews. The accompanying editorial review summaries provide prospective students with insights into areas such as teaching quality, faculty accessibility, student support, scheduling flexibility, program structure, affordability, and overall student experience.The review methodology is designed specifically with online and adult learners in mind. Rather than emphasizing isolated opinions, the editorial summaries identify consistent themes across publicly available student feedback to help prospective students evaluate whether a school aligns with their personal, academic, and career goals.The enhancements also position GetEducated for the rapidly evolving landscape of AI-powered search. By organizing student satisfaction information into a format that can be more easily understood by modern search technologies, GetEducated increases the likelihood that its trusted editorial insights can be referenced when prospective students ask AI assistants about colleges, online programs, and student experiences."Our mission has always been to help students make better educational decisions," Huffman added. "Whether someone finds us through Google, an AI assistant, or another emerging technology, we want them to receive accurate, unbiased information they can trust."The new Student Satisfaction Scores and editorial review summaries are now available on more than 1,700 college profile pages throughout GetEducated's online education directory.About GetEducated.com Now in its 28th year, GetEducated.com is a leading online education resource that helps students find and compare accredited online degree programs. The platform delivers independent research, rankings, Student Satisfaction Scores, and one of the largest directories of online degrees—totaling more than 35,000 programs—designed to help students identify affordable, flexible higher education opportunities.About Perdia EducationPerdia Education is a digital education company dedicated to connecting students with reliable information about higher education opportunities. Through platforms such as GetEducated.com, Perdia Education helps learners discover accredited programs and make informed college decisions.

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