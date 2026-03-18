GetEducated Surpasses 35,000 Online Degrees, Creating One of the Web’s Largest Directories of Accredited Online Programs

Milestone highlights the explosive growth of online education and gives students a powerful tool to compare thousands of accredited online degrees.

MONTEREY, VA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perdia Education announced today that GetEducated.com has surpassed 35,000 accredited online degree programs in its growing database, marking a significant milestone for one of the web’s longest-running resources dedicated to helping students compare online college options.As universities continue expanding digital learning opportunities, the number of available Online Degrees has grown dramatically. GetEducated’s catalog now includes more than 35,000 programs across associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral levels offered by accredited colleges and universities.Students researching Online Degrees can explore the full directory here. The milestone reflects the accelerating demand for flexible higher education options among working adults, career changers, and students seeking alternatives to traditional campus programs.“For more than two decades, GetEducated has helped students navigate the rapidly expanding world of online education,” said Tony Huffman, President of Perdia Education. “Reaching 35,000 online degrees underscores how much the industry has grown and reinforces our mission to help students easily compare accredited programs from trusted institutions.”The Online Degrees directory allows prospective students to quickly research programs by degree level, field of study, and institution. By consolidating thousands of programs into a single searchable resource, GetEducated helps students make more informed decisions about their educational future.Online education continues to reshape higher learning by giving students access to degree programs without the geographic and scheduling limitations of traditional campuses. As universities expand their digital offerings, comprehensive comparison platforms have become increasingly valuable for prospective students evaluating thousands of available options.With over 35,000 online degrees now cataloged, GetEducated provides one of the most comprehensive starting points for students seeking flexible and accredited college programs.Explore the full catalog of Online Degrees here. About GetEducated.comGetEducated.com is a trusted online education resource that helps prospective students find and compare accredited online degree programs. The platform offers independent research, rankings, and extensive program listings designed to help students identify affordable and flexible higher education opportunities.About Perdia EducationPerdia Education is a digital education company dedicated to connecting students with reliable information about higher education opportunities. Through platforms such as GetEducated.com, Perdia Education helps learners discover accredited programs and make informed college decisions.

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