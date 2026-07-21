Avalue Launches RIVAR-1539 Industrial Panel PC Platform

Avalue Launches RIVAR-1539 Industrial Panel PC Platform Accelerating Smart Service Terminal Deployment with an Industrial-Grade Edge Computing Platform

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Press Release - July 21, 2026) – As AI, IoT, and Edge Computing technologies continue to reshape digital transformation across industries, Smart Service applications are becoming increasingly essential in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, and public services. From self-service kiosks and smart counters to information terminals, equipment monitoring, and digital signage, today's terminals have evolved beyond simple human-machine interfaces into critical edge nodes that connect field devices, data collection, edge computing, and cloud management platforms. As a result, businesses are demanding terminal platforms that deliver industrial-grade reliability, long-term availability, seamless integration, and 24/7 operational stability to support both continuous operation and future expansion.To address these evolving market demands, Avalue Technology Inc. proudly introduces the RIVAR-1539 Industrial Panel PC Platform, powered by the latest IntelTwin Lake N150 Processor. Combining a low-power computing architecture, fanless design, industrial-grade reliability, and extensive I/O connectivity, the RIVAR-1539 provides system integrators, OEM/ODM partners, and solution providers with a highly reliable and flexible Edge Computing platform for next-generation smart service terminals.Designed specifically for Smart Service Applications, the RIVAR-1539 is positioned as Avalue's next-generation Industrial Panel PC Platform. By combining industrial-grade reliability, energy-efficient computing, and flexible system integration, it enables system integrators and OEM/ODM customers to accelerate the development and deployment of intelligent terminal devices, shorten time-to-market, and speed up smart service terminal deployment.The RIVAR-1539 features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 10-point projected capacitive multi-touch technology, delivering an intuitive and responsive user experience. Its fully enclosed fanless architecture minimizes dust accumulation and maintenance requirements, while the IP65-rated front panel provides protection against dust and water splashes, making it well suited for demanding environments requiring continuous 24/7 operation. Powered by the IntelTwin Lake N150 processor, the platform delivers reliable performance with outstanding power efficiency for long-term operation. It supports Windows 10, Windows 11, and Linux, with optional Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to meet diverse deployment requirements.Designed for seamless peripheral integration, the RIVAR-1539 offers comprehensive connectivity, including dual Gigabit LAN, four USB 3.0 ports, two COM ports, HDMI, and Audio, enabling easy integration with barcode scanners, RFID readers, payment terminals, receipt printers, external displays, cameras, and a wide range of industrial peripherals. This rich I/O design helps developers simplify system integration, reduce development time, and accelerate project deployment.Beyond traditional POS applications, the RIVAR-1539 serves as an ideal Human Machine Interface and Edge Computing platform for a wide range of Smart Service applications, including self-ordering kiosks, self-checkout systems, self-check-in terminals, queue management systems, information kiosks, smart counters, equipment monitoring, and digital signage. It is also well suited for healthcare facilities, financial institutions, public service environments, and other intelligent infrastructure, enabling customers to build industrial-grade terminal solutions with high reliability, simplified maintenance, and long product lifecycle support.Looking ahead, as AI continues to move from the cloud to the edge, intelligent terminals will play an increasingly important role in connecting smart devices, real-time data, and AI-driven applications. Avalue remains committed to advancing its expertise in Industrial Computing and Edge Computing technologies by delivering platforms that combine industrial-grade reliability, long product lifecycle, and flexible integration capabilities. Together with global partners, Avalue will continue driving digital transformation across Smart Retail, Smart Healthcare, Smart Manufacturing, and Smart Public Services while enabling more intelligent, efficient, and future-ready smart service environments.Main features of RIVAR-1539:• IntelTwin Lake N150 Processor• 4 x USB 3.0• 2 x Gigabit Ethernet• 2 x COM, 1x HDMI• WiFi / BT Communication• IP65 for Front PanelFor more information, visit Avalue Website, or contact us using our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology was founded in 2000 and is a provider specializing in industrial computer solutions. Avalue Technology has a proven track record of success in the industrial control industry, and we leverage that experience to provide reliable and trustworthy customized products and services. Our primary products are embedded and industrial computer solutions, with a focus on smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Avalue is committed to the sustainable growth of our company. We are guided by the business philosophy of "stability, innovation, diligence, and enthusiasm, and enjoyment of work and life." We are dedicated to leveraging the power of intelligence and sustainability to disrupt the future of digital blueprints and to drive positive, long-term change in the smart industry.

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