Avalue Launches HID-2146 Medical Panel PC Integrating AI, Medical Imaging, and Powerful Computing

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology Inc. (TPEx: 3479.TWO), announces the launch of the new HID-2146 Medical Panel PC, a 21.5-inch AI-ready healthcare platform designed to support advanced medical imaging, AI inference, and intelligent clinical applications.Powered by the latest IntelArrow Lake U Core™ Ultra Processor, HID-2146 delivers powerful computing performance with improved energy efficiency for modern healthcare environments. The system is also compatible with NVIDIAT400E GPU cards, enabling enhanced graphics processing and high-resolution medical imaging performance for applications such as ultrasound systems, surgical visualization, diagnostic imaging, and endoscopy.Designed as an AI-ready medical platform, HID-2146 features PCIe Gen3 x4 expansion optimized for AI inference and medical imaging workloads, offering flexible integration for AI acceleration and edge computing applications. Its low-power, quiet, and reliable all-in-one design makes it ideal for long medical lifecycle deployments in hospitals and clinical environments.To support seamless medical device connectivity, HID-2146 includes a built-in Video Capture Card capable of high-speed, high-resolution video input from various medical imaging devices. The system also provides extensive I/O connectivity, including 1 x IntelI226LM 2.5GbE LAN, 6 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x COM port, PCIe x4 expansion slot, and IET expansion slot for flexible peripheral integration.For enhanced safety and reliability in medical environments, HID-2146 offers optional 5KV isolation via IET board, supporting isolated LAN, USB, and COM connectivity. The system additionally features Front IP65 and Rear IP54 protection, along with a white anti-microbial chassis designed to support hygiene and infection control requirements in healthcare facilities.HID-2146 also supports optional features including NFC, WiFi/Bluetooth, Camera with Array Microphone, Soundbar, Barcode Scanner, and Backup Battery, allowing healthcare providers and system integrators to build customized smart healthcare solutions.Certified with CE, FCC, and Medical UL compliance, HID-2146 delivers a reliable and scalable medical computing platform for next-generation AI-driven healthcare applications.

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