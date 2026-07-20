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FFLA establishes Elder Law Grant Program

FFLA logoFunding Florida Legal Aid has established an Elder Law Grant Program.

Approved by FFLA’s board of directors on June 18, the program will provide funding to legal aid organizations to provide legal assistance to needy older adults in critical areas that affect their safety, wellbeing, and ability to remain independent. 

“With one of the largest elderly populations in the country, Florida has no shortage of seniors navigating complex legal issues tied to aging,” FFLA Executive Director Donny MacKenzie said. “FFLA intends to address that need directly by funding legal services in areas like health care access, income maintenance, consumer protection, probate and estate matters, and protection against domestic violence, abuse, and exploitation."

FFLA solicited input from its grantees and other stakeholders to create the program. The funding criteria established by FFLA for these grants are designed to encourage local matching funds and collaboration with other agencies providing services to older adults and among legal aid organizations that provide elder law services and assistance, according to the organization.

FFLA, which allocated $1.5 million for the first year of the program, is accepting applications until July 31 and will award the first grants in December to be used in 2027.

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FFLA establishes Elder Law Grant Program

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