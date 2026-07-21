Bentley the therapy cat receives Animal Law Section's 2026 service award

Animal Law Section member Ralph DeMeo presents the Rikki Mitchell Memorial Animal Achievement Award to Bentley, a 14-year-old Chinchilla Persian therapy cat, and Kathy, Bentley's owner and handler.

Bentley, a 14-year-old Chinchilla Persian therapy cat who volunteers at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South in Riverview, received the Animal Law Section's 2026 Rikki Mitchell Memorial Animal Achievement Award during the section's Florida Bar Convention meeting in June.

Presented annually since 2017, the award recognizes an animal that has provided exemplary service. Bentley, who has served as a pet therapy cat since 2025, visits patients, their families, visitors, and hospital staff during weekly volunteer appearances.

The award is named for Rikki, a therapy dog whose work helped inspire legislation allowing therapy dogs to accompany child victims of sexual abuse into Florida courtrooms while they testify.

According to the Animal Law Section, Bentley averages nearly 100 interactions with patients and others during each hospital visit. The section notes that therapy cats remain relatively uncommon and recounting one patient who called the hospital to schedule a medical procedure on a day Bentley was expected to visit.

The Animal Law Section, established in 2016, works to promote the study and understanding of laws, regulations, and court decisions involving animals, while educating lawyers and the public on animal law issues.