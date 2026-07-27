Medtrum Advances 300U Tubeless Patch Pump Toward German Launch

Medtrum’s TouchCare Nano System with the 300U tubeless patch pump and connected diabetes management devices.

Higher-capacity option adds a new reservoir choice to the TouchCare Nano System and supports Medtrum’s continued growth in Europe

BERLIN, GERMANY, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medtrum, a global diabetes technology company, today announced further progress toward the German launch of its 300-unit (300U) tubeless patch pump. Recent milestones include its presentation at DDG 2026 in Berlin and its listing in Germany's statutory health insurance medical aids directory.300U Capacity Adds an Option for Greater Insulin NeedsFor people living with diabetes who require larger insulin doses, reservoir capacity can influence how frequently a patch pump needs to be replaced and how easily insulin therapy fits into their daily routines. With a 300-unit reservoir, Medtrum's 300U pump offers 50% greater reservoir capacity than commonly used 200-unit patch pumps while maintaining the same discreet, tubeless, body-worn design. The additional capacity is designed to provide greater flexibility in everyday diabetes management.Already available in selected international markets, the 300U pump will further expand Medtrum's tubeless insulin delivery portfolio in Europe. At the DDG 2026 congress in Berlin, the 300U pump was central to Medtrum's exhibition theme, "Medtrum macht mehr möglich" ("Medtrum makes more possible"). The 300U version has also been listed in Germany's statutory health insurance medical aids directory (GKV-Hilfsmittelverzeichnis) and assigned its own reimbursement code, representing an important milestone toward commercial launch in Germany."Germany is one of Europe's leading diabetes technology markets, recognized for its robust clinical adoption, established reimbursement framework and culture of innovation," said Scott Yang, Founder and CEO of Medtrum. "The planned introduction of our 300U patch pump reflects our commitment to patient-centered treatment options and reinforces Germany's strategic role in our broader expansion. By strengthening our direct commercial operations, building complementary partnerships, and generating high-quality clinical evidence, we are well-positioned to expand patient access and drive sustainable growth across the region."Part of the TouchCare Nano System The 300U pump is part of Medtrum's flagship TouchCare Nano System, an integrated diabetes management platform that combines tubeless patch pump therapy, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), the proprietary APGOautomated insulin delivery (AID) algorithm, mobile app control and remote data sharing capabilities. Working together, these technologies help users monitor glucose trends, automate insulin delivery, simplify mealtime insulin decisions and keep family members and caregivers informed when needed.Medtrum believes diabetes technology should make diabetes care smaller, simpler and smarter. Its innovation strategy focuses on reducing device burden through miniaturized wearable technologies, simplifying therapy through intuitive user experiences and supporting everyday diabetes management through intelligent automation.Throughout its participation in major European diabetes congresses in 2026, including ATTD, SFD and DDG, Medtrum presented clinical research alongside product innovations designed to make diabetes management more seamless and adaptable.At ATTD 2026, the company presented enhancements to SmartRun™ Advanced Auto Mode and Auto Meal Handling. Auto Meal Handling enables users to announce a meal type rather than complete a full carbohydrate calculation, helping simplify mealtime interaction with AID system in everyday life.Medtrum's Global Presence in Diabetes TechnologyMedtrum technologies are currently available in more than 50 countries and regions. The company has secured regulatory approvals and reimbursement pathways in selected markets. In 2024, the TouchCare AID System received CE certification under the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) as a Class III medical device, strengthening Medtrum's regulatory foundation across Europe and other international markets.Medtrum will continue engaging with healthcare professionals, clinical partners and industry stakeholders through international and regional scientific congresses, clinical collaborations and evidence-generation initiatives. Upcoming activities include the 62nd EASD Annual Meeting this fall in Milan, where the company will continue the dialogue around connected diabetes care and the evolving needs of people with diabetes.For more information about Medtrum and the TouchCare Nano System, visit Medtrum’s official website About MedtrumFounded in Shanghai in 2008, Medtrum is a global diabetes technology company dedicated to developing integrated technologies that make diabetes care smaller, simpler and smarter. The company's integrated diabetes ecosystem is centered on the flagship TouchCare Nano System, which brings together continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), tubeless patch pump technology, proprietary AID algorithms, mobile applications and connected digital health solutions into a single platform. Through user-centered innovation, Medtrum empowers people with diabetes and healthcare professionals to manage treatment with greater confidence, convenience and flexibility.

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