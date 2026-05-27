Medtrum Puts 300U Tubeless Patch Pump in Focus at DDG 2026

Medtrum showcased its 300U and 200U tubeless patch pump options at DDG 2026 in Berlin, highlighting higher-capacity insulin delivery ahead of the 300U patch pump's upcoming availability in Germany.

Medtrum showcases its 300U tubeless patch pump at DDG 2026, highlighting higher-capacity insulin delivery and the TouchCare® Nano ecosystem.

BERLIN, GERMANY, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medtrum put its 300-unit tubeless patch pump at the center of its showcase at the 60th Diabetes Congress in Berlin, also known as DDG 2026. The congress is a major European meeting for diabetes care and technology.At the booth, the message was direct: "300 Patch-Pumpe ist da!" — "The 300U patch pump is here." The showcase came ahead of the 300-unit tubeless patch pump’s upcoming availability in Germany.Through this showcase, Medtrum highlighted a broader direction for its TouchCare® Nano ecosystem : making tubeless insulin delivery more adaptable to real-world needs, while connecting pump therapy with CGM integration, smartphone control, and automated insulin delivery. 300U Tubeless Patch Pump : Meeting Higher Daily Insulin NeedsInsulin needs can vary widely from person to person. A 200-unit pump may not be sufficient to cover the intended wear time for some people living with diabetes, particularly those with severe insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes.When reservoir capacity is limited, people with higher daily insulin needs may have to change their devices more often, sometimes every 1.5 to 2 days. Over time, these extra changes can mean more planning, more site management, skin discomfort, and added treatment fatigue.Medtrum's 300U tubeless patch pump is designed to help address this practical gap. It offers a larger reservoir while keeping the compact, body-worn, tubeless format that many users value.This matters because capacity and wearability need to work together. Traditional tubed pumps can be effective for many users, but tubing may create everyday inconvenience during work, exercise, or clothing changes. A higher-capacity patch pump gives people who need more insulin another option without giving up the everyday freedom of tubeless wear.For healthcare professionals, this adds flexibility when considering therapy choices for different patient profiles. It is also relevant as pump therapy is considered for a broader range of users, including people with more complex insulin requirements.300U Patch Pump Availability in Germany and Global MarketsThe 300U tubeless patch pump was a timely focus at DDG 2026, as the product is approaching availability in Germany. For the German market, this introduces a larger-capacity tubeless option for people who may need more insulin each day.The 300-unit option is already available in selected international markets, giving Medtrum experience with higher-capacity patch pump therapy outside Germany. Its presence at DDG 2026 connected existing market experience with a new availability milestone in one of Europe's important diabetes technology markets.Medtrum TouchCareNano AID System: More Than a Larger PumpThe 300U tubeless patch pump was the main product highlight at DDG 2026. But Medtrum's message went beyond reservoir capacity.Within the TouchCareNano ecosystem, the patch pump works with the Nano CGM and APGOalgorithm to support hybrid closed-loop insulin delivery. This means the pump is not working as a standalone device. It is part of a connected system designed to use glucose trends and therapy settings to support automated insulin adjustment.For users, this can help reduce some of the repetitive decision-making in diabetes management. For healthcare professionals, it provides a more complete therapy platform that combines insulin delivery, glucose monitoring, algorithm support, and data review.Medtrum is not only increasing pump capacity. It is showing how capacity, automation, and usability can work together in daily diabetes care.Smartphone Control for Daily ConvenienceMedtrum also highlighted smartphone-based control through the EasyPatch App. With a compatible smartphone, users can manage key system functions from a device they already use every day.For users who want fewer devices to carry and manage, this can make therapy easier to fit into daily routines. Together with the 300-unit tubeless pump and AID system, smartphone control supports a more practical experience for everyday diabetes management.Why Higher-Capacity Tubeless Insulin Delivery Matters for Diabetes CareTaken together, Medtrum’s DDG 2026 showcase made a clear point: diabetes technology needs to reflect real-world insulin needs, not just device specifications.For people who require more insulin each day, higher capacity can make tubeless pump therapy more practical. Through the TouchCareNano ecosystem, that capacity is connected with CGM integration, smartphone control, and automated insulin delivery.The message displayed in Berlin, “Medtrum macht mehr möglich” — "Medtrum makes more possible," captured this direction: more flexibility, less visible hardware, and diabetes technology that is easier to live with.Founded in Shanghai in 2008, Medtrum is a global medical technology company focused on simplifying diabetes management through user-centered design and advanced automation. The company develops and manufactures the TouchCareNano system, including tubeless insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and closed-loop automated insulin delivery platforms, to improve quality of life and clinical outcomes for people living with diabetes.Disclaimer: Product availability and regulatory status may vary by country or region. Users should follow local regulations and consult healthcare professionals for individual therapy decisions.

Medtrum TouchCare Nano AID System

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