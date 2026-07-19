Senate Republicans Issue Statement on Downtown Tucson Shooting

ARIZONA, July 19 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sunday, July 19, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Senate Republicans are praying for the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this morning's shooting in downtown Tucson. According to media reports, nine people were injured after a gunman opened fire near Congress Street and Sixth Avenue before Tucson police officers confronted and shot the suspect. Authorities continue investigating the incident.

Senate President Warren Petersen released the following statement on behalf of the Senate Republican Caucus:

"Our hearts are with every victim, every family, and the Tucson community as they endure this senseless act of violence. We are grateful for the courageous Tucson police officers and first responders who ran toward danger to stop the threat and provide lifesaving aid. As this tragedy reminds us, evil exists, which is why we remain steadfast in supporting law enforcement and the constitutional rights of law-abiding Arizonans to protect themselves and others. We are praying for the recovery of those who were injured, for comfort for the families affected, and for justice to be served."

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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