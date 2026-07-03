Senate President Petersen Marks the 250th Anniversary of American Independence with Call to Defend Liberty

ARIZONA, July 3 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, July 3, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Freedom isn't guaranteed. It must be protected by every generation willing to defend it. As Arizona prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence, Senate President Warren Petersen is calling on Arizonans to honor the Fourth of July not only with fireworks and family traditions, but by renewing their commitment to the timeless principles of liberty, personal responsibility, and self-government that have made America the greatest nation in the world.

President Petersen today issued the following statement:

"Two hundred fifty years ago, America's Founding Fathers declared to the world that our rights come from God, not government. By adopting the Declaration of Independence, they pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor because they believed liberty was worth every sacrifice. That revolutionary idea changed history, gave birth to the greatest experiment in self-government the world has ever known, and remains the foundation of the American Dream today.

The Declaration also affirmed that government derives its just powers from the consent of the governed. That truth is just as important today as it was in 1776. Self-government depends on an engaged citizenry, and every vote we cast at the Arizona Capitol should be measured against a simple question: Does it leave our state freer, safer, stronger, and more prosperous for the people we serve? That's why we fight to protect taxpayers, expand educational freedom, secure our border, strengthen public safety, defend constitutional rights, and ensure government serves the people, not the other way around.

Unfortunately, we're living in a time when some are embracing bigger government, higher taxes, more regulation, and greater dependence. History has shown us that socialism and communism don't produce freedom or prosperity. They concentrate power, discourage innovation, and limit opportunity. America became the most successful nation in history because we chose liberty over control, free enterprise over central planning, and individual responsibility over government dependence. Those principles aren't relics of the past. They're exactly what will keep America strong for the next 250 years.

Arizona has always reflected that American spirit. People have come here seeking opportunity, a fresh start, and the freedom to build a better life for their families. This summer, as millions of visitors from around the world experience our country, they're seeing what makes America exceptional: the freedom to speak openly, worship freely, build a business, own property, raise a family, and pursue their dreams. They see neighbors helping neighbors, entrepreneurs taking risks, and citizens shaping their own future. Those freedoms are extraordinary, and they’re worth protecting.

As families gather around backyard barbecues, children wave American flags, and fireworks light up Arizona's skies this Independence Day, I hope we’ll pause to remember the men and women whose courage and sacrifice made those moments possible. President Ronald Reagan reminded us that, 'Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.' The greatest way we can honor those who came before us is by protecting the freedoms they secured. Stay informed. Serve your community. Vote. Teach your children why America is exceptional and why liberty is always worth defending. If we remain faithful to the principles that began 250 years ago, I have no doubt Arizona's brightest days, and America's, are still ahead."

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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