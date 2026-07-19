Call The Middletown EOC For Help With The Newport Water Main Break

Looking for help after Sunday's Newport Water main break on West Main Road by Home Depot plaza? Call the #MiddletownRI Emergency Operations Center at 401-842-6555 or 401-842-6565 for assistance now. Town News and Updates Posted on July 19, 2026

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