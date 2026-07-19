Submit Release
News Search

There were 166 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,813 in the last 365 days.

Call The Middletown EOC For Help With The Newport Water Main Break

Looking for help after Sunday's Newport Water main break on West Main Road by Home Depot plaza? Call the #MiddletownRI Emergency Operations Center at 401-842-6555 or 401-842-6565 for assistance now.

Town News and Updates Posted on July 19, 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Call The Middletown EOC For Help With The Newport Water Main Break

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.