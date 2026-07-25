DEC Pop-up Fishing Clinic at SUNY Maritime College (Bronx County)

DATE: 7/25/2026

START TIME: 11:00 AM

END TIME: 1:00 PM

LOCATION: SUNY Maritime College, 6 Pennyfield Ave, Bronx, NY 10465

Participate in an all-ages, all-levels family friendly event to explore the sport of fishing through interactive hands-on instruction provided by the DEC. This FREE fishing clinic will take place at SUNY Maritime College as part of the Boogie Down to the Sound – City of Water Day event on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Gear for participants: Borrow a fishing rod and tackle or bring your own. Bait (worms) will also be available.

Pop-up events are first come, first served and space is limited. Fishing will take place at Olivet Pier. A freshwater fishing license and recreational marine fishing registration are not required to participate in the clinic.

Email DEC at [email protected] for more information and weather-related updates.