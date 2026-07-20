Westchester County Recognizes Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week

Published: 20 July 2026

Westchester County is recognizing National Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week, which runs through July 25, by honoring the dedicated professionals whose work strengthens public safety, supports rehabilitation and helps build safer communities. This annual observance highlights the critical role probation officers play in guiding individuals toward positive outcomes, while protecting the residents of Westchester County.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “Probation officers make a difference in people’s lives every single day, often in ways that go unseen. They help keep our communities safe while also giving individuals the support, guidance and resources they need to move forward and succeed. Their work goes far beyond supervision—they are mentors, problem-solvers and advocates who help create positive outcomes for the people and families they serve. During Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week, we proudly recognize the dedication of the men and women of the Westchester County Probation Department, and thank them for all that they do throughout the year.”

Commissioner of Department of Probation Rocco Pozzi: “Every July, Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week offers a vital opportunity to honor Westchester County Probation’s critical impact on criminal justice. Every day, our officers serve as the frontline of community safety. By blending strict accountability with targeted rehabilitative support, they ensure justice-involved individuals meet their court-ordered conditions while actively addressing the root causes of their behavior. Whether supporting a victim, guiding an individual under supervision, or helping a family in crisis, probation plays a vital role in restoring and improving lives. I am immensely proud of our Department's unwavering dedication to keeping Westchester safe, stable and secure.”

PPP Week, which originated in 1999, was created as a way to pay tribute to community corrections professionals as an essential part of the justice system. In Westchester County, probation officers oversee thousands of cases and supervise thousands of people who are placed on probation each year, and are primarily responsible for ensuring crimes are not committed again once offenders are released back into the public. PPP Week is one way to thank our probation officers for their commitment to public safety, and keeping our communities safe in Westchester.

The Westchester County Probation Department employs approximately 160 sworn officers and is responsible for supervising over 3,000 criminal court probationers and 1,000 youth at risk and juvenile delinquents a year. The Department serves 48 communities that represent diverse socio-economic situations. The Department of Probation is centrally located in White Plains with district offices in Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, Peekskill and Yonkers.