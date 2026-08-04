FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DRAMA FEATURE “UNSPOKEN"

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the drama feature UNSPOKEN -- now available on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms starting on August 4, 2026

LGBTQ+ Drama Feature Sets Digital Debut on North American VOD Platforms Starting August 4, 2026

UNSPOKEN explores the taboo history of LGBTQ victims of the Holocaust, and highlights the experiences of closeted children in religious communities.” — Filmmaker Jeremy Borison

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the drama feature UNSPOKEN -- now available on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms on August 4, 2026.

UNSPOKEN tells the story of a closeted Orthodox teenager who finds a love letter from before the Holocaust, written to his grandfather by another man. Driven to find the letter's mysterious author, he sets out on a journey to uncover both his grandfather’s true identity and his own.

Written and directed by Jeremy Borison, UNSPOKEN was produced by Borison, Zhenia Tananko and Yichen Ma. Featured actors include: Charlie Korman (Hacks, The Connors), Michael Zapesotsky (Off the Grid, Dismissed), Katherine Kamhi (9-1-1, Sleepaway Camp), and Rita Zohar (Eleanor the Great),

“UNSPOKEN explores the taboo history of LGBTQ victims of the Holocaust, and highlights the experiences of closeted children in religious communities,” says writer and director Jeremy Borison, who is himself gay and Orthodox. “But UNSPOKEN is not just a queer film or a religious film, it’s a coming-of-age story about finding one’s identity and where we fit into the world. It’s a story that will resonate with anyone who understands the fear of being alone.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire UNSPOKEN directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

UNSPOKEN website: https://unspokenthefilm.com/

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, is one of the largest all-rights independent film distributors in the world. The company specializes in VOD and streaming distribution, film acquisition, and direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. With a veteran sales team and robust infrastructure, Freestyle Digital Media is a premier destination for independent filmmakers seeking multiplatform theatrical, VOD, and streaming distribution. Recent releases include UP THE CATALOGUE featuring Jonathan Bailey, ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy Award-winning Liza Colón-Zayas of FX's THE BEAR, DIARIO, MUJER & CAFÉ starring Roselyn Sánchez in her directorial debut, and CHARLIEBIRD, winner of the Founders Award at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival. Additional titles in the Freestyle library include SURVIVE starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink of STRANGER THINGS, and BEST SUMMER EVER, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie

Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson. For more information, visit freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - UNSPOKEN (2026)

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