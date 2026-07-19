State Police Conducting Death Investigation in Newark

Date Posted: Sunday, July 19th, 2026

The Delaware State Police are conducting a death investigation in Newark.

On July 18, 2026, at approximately 10:30 a.m., troopers responded to Christiana Hospital, located at 4755 Ogletown Stanton Road in Newark, for a report of a deceased person that was found in a retention pond at the entrance of the hospital. When troopers arrived, they found a deceased 30-year-old man from Wilmington, Delaware, in shallow water at the edge of the pond. Due to the suspicious nature of the incident, the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation.

The victim was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives ask that anyone with relevant information about this case to contact Detective M. Csapo at (302) 741-2729. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center. is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.