State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in Seaford

Date Posted: Saturday, July 25th, 2026

The Delaware State Police is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Seaford.

On July 24, 2026, at approximately 2:10 p.m., a bicyclist was riding eastbound along the south edge of Woodpecker Road, west of Butler Branch Road. At the same time, an unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound on Woodpecker Road, approaching the bicyclist. For reasons currently being investigated, the vehicle struck the bicyclist and drove away from the scene.

The bicyclist, a 73-year-old man from Seaford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Investigators believe the suspect vehicle may have damage to the passenger side, possibly near the turn signal housing. Troopers ask anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact Master Corporal K. Argo at (302) 703-3264. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.