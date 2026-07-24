State Police Arrest Smyrna Man for Aggravated Menacing Following Route 1 Road Rage Incident

Date Posted: Friday, July 24th, 2026

The Delaware State Police arrested 31-year-old Shawn Hubbard, of Smyrna, Delaware, for felony aggravated menacing following a road rage incident involving a firearm Wednesday afternoon on Route 1 near Middletown.

On July 22, 2026, at approximately 4:00 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a firearm-related road rage incident that occurred on Route 1. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in a road rage dispute while traveling southbound on Route 1 near the exit for Route 301. Investigators learned as the victim exited Route 1, the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim.

Troopers were provided with the suspect’s clothing and physical description and learned he was driving a gray Mazda SUV during the incident. Through investigative efforts, troopers identified the suspect as Hubbard and responded to his Smyrna residence, where they located the described Mazda. Troopers contacted Hubbard and saw he matched the provided description and was wearing the described clothing.

A subsequent search of the Mazda led to the recovery of a loaded handgun. Investigators then obtained a warrant for Hubbard’s arrest.

Later that day, Hubbard turned himself in at Troop 9 where he was charged with felony aggravated menacing. He was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.